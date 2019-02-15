Share:

LAHORE - Ufone Thursday announced its partnership with two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Islamabad United, for PSL’s fourth season. Ufone’s spokesperson said: “Pakistanis are passionate about cricket and Ufone is very excited about this partnership with champions Islamabad United. As United’s favourite network, we look forward to support Pakistan’s passion for cricket and wish the team success in the tournament.” Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi said: “We are excited to have Ufone on board. We at United pride ourselves at maintaining the highest levels of quality and performance both on and off the field, and are excited to be continuing our partnership Ufone. We are confident that we can help unlock the true potential of sports related partnership marketing within Pakistan.”–PR