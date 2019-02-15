Share:

ISLAMABAD - A new course on diplomacy is available free online in Pakistan and around the world, after its launch by the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Open University, the UK’s largest academic institution and a world leader in distance learning.

The objectives are to explore the challenges of modern diplomacy and provide an understanding through discussions conducted on the platform with British diplomats and various policy experts.

The course, titled Diplomacy in the 21st Century, will focus on introducing the practice, theory and tradecraft of diplomacy – and to build understanding of the role of British diplomats at the High Commission in Pakistan and around world, said a British High Commission statement.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, said: “This course on “Diplomacy in the 21st Century” from the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office is the first of its kind. Designed for aspiring diplomats, academics and people simply interested in diplomacy, it introduces the tradecraft of diplomacy and international communication.”

He added: “We have developed this course with the Open University to support our commitment to education, to sharing knowledge and to building an understanding of and demystifying the art of diplomacy.”

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the nature and challenges of modern diplomatic representation, the role of social media and new policy and communications tools within the wider context of digital diplomacy.

Primarily aimed at people considering a career in diplomacy, professionals in think-tanks or other global organisations, or academics who specialise in diplomatic studies, the course is currently available on the online learning platform FutureLearn.