LAHORE - Rizwan Hussain was signed by Islamabad United a month before he dazzled in the National Twenty20 in December 2018 and he was the second highest run-getter behind Khurram Manzoor and made an instant impression.

But the affable Islamabad official Rehan-ul-Haq spotted the talent in the 22-year-old left-handed batsman after watching him bat in a club match. “I saw Rizwan play a club game,” recalls Rehan said on Thursday.

“I inquired about him from a friend who played with Rizwan, who mentioned how good he was. Then, I shared his batting clips with Dean Jones, Hassan and all our coaching staff. Deano was immediately impressed. That’s how we picked him in the draft.”

Perhaps encouraged by his inclusion in defending champions squad, Rizwan wanted to justify the decision. He scored 311 with four fifties for Lahore Blues (Khurram had 322 for Karachi) before he ran out of the steam in the semi-final against Peshawar. He will learn the importance of crucial games under Jones and the knack to score when it matters the most.

But, the tall and determined youngster impressed with his style of batting. He is not afraid to hit the ball in the air and some of his shots were eye-catching. He can square cut with aplomb and lift the ball to the long-on with comfortable ease, clearing his front leg and bend his left to steer the ball over the fence. He hit 10 sixes in the tournament, one less than Sohaib Maqsood and only matched by Kamran Akmal.

Rizwan matured with every step and his exploits in the National Twenty20 was a reward for hard work. Born in Pir Mahal, some 300km from capital Islamabad. Pir Mahal means the place where kings live in Urdu, and may be one day Rizwan lives up to that by reaching the top of batting charts. Rizwan opened his eyes in a modest family whose profession is agriculture.

“My father is a Zamindar in Pir Mahal, so naturally he wanted me in that field. But once he got to know that I am interested in playing cricket, he encouraged me and told me that I can only make my name with hard work, the kind of which he himself does in the fields,” Rizwan said.

“While playing in a school game, my teacher spotted me and asked my family to send me to Lahore where I can make it big,” recalls Rizwan. “My family was a bit skeptical about that but then my father allowed me to go to Lahore where I now live in a rented house, all this away from the family to make a name for myself”, he said.

Rizwan now has a lifetime opportunity to fulfill his dreams – play for Pakistan and the objective can be achieved in PSL 4. “Everyone welcomed me in the Islamabad United camp. It’s a big team with a very cordial atmosphere. Dean Jones is a big help and I am sure that I will do justice to my talent,” said Rizwan.

He has many examples to follow. Fakhar made it big from PSL as did Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and, above all, Hasan Ali. “I know that PSL is the platform for youngsters, so I will do my best. I know this is the gateway to fulfill dreams. I will make my dreams come true.”