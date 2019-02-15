Share:

US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W Jones, Charge d’Affairs, on Wednesday admired the splendour and faded grandeur of the 16th century Lahore Fort and Hazoori Bagh. During a visit to Lahore Fort and Hazoori Bagh along with his wife Katherine here, he praised archaeological heritage of Punjab which embodied richness, beauty, history and magnitude, adding that he was pleased that the US government had funded the renovation work of the Alamgiri Gate of the Fort in 2006. US Consul General Ms Colleen W Crenwelge and Walled City of Lahore Authority DG Kamran Lashari also accompanied the senior US diplomat. The ambassador was shown around various parts of the Fort including the ‘Deewan e Aam’, ‘Sheesh Mehal’ (Mirror Palace) and the basements besides, a renovation site. The diplomat also visted Hazoori Bagh and was briefed on the various aspects of the historic archaeological sites.

In his interaction with the media persons during the visit, he said Pakistan and US relations were in a positive phase. Later, he met Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House.