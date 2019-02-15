Share:

NOORPUR THAL - The Punjab Teachers Union will raise voice for teachers at all forum. These views were expressed by Punjab Teachers Union Khushab district general secretary Malik Shaukat Hayat Shahi while addressing a teachers meeting here the other day.

He claimed that PTU stands a guarantee to teachers’ right. Officers should know that teachers are most respectful figure of the society.

Malik Shaukat Hayat Shahi demanded that all teachers should be facilitated equally and their time scale promotion should be fixed.

The teachers who are on contract should be made permanent and the government should ensure their promotions according to their services, he demanded.

PTU district general secretary said that it was promised by the education department high-ups that the process of inn-service promotion from EST to SST (general) both male and female teachers, through department promotion committee would be completed very soon but it was still late.

PTU leaders Rao Khalid, Muhammad Matta, Ejaz Hussain Bhatti and others also spoke on the occasion.