ISLAMABAD - World Bank has played important role in modernizing and supporting various development initiatives in Pakistan, said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

“The cooperation further needed to be expanded in improving the business and investment environment in the country,” he said in a meeting with the delegation of World Bank. A delegation led by the World Bank country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

The Adviser maintained that the current government is committed to take necessary measures to promote ease of doing business, enhancing export competitiveness and promoting industrialization. The advisor highlighted the importance of agriculture sector that is critical for the growth of industrial sector. Different strategies, based on international best practices, were discussed to induce efficiency and competitiveness in industrial and agricultural sectors.

Razak Dawood also informed the delegation about the government’s vision of restructuring the public sector and improving the government for more efficient service delivery.

The delegation appreciated the present government’s commitment in creating enabling environment for FDI and ease of doing business. They professed that with the current thrust on introducing the business friendly policies, Pakistan may perform better to become competitive in the region.