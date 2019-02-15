Share:

Islamabad - Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal said on Wednesday that defence industries were pride of the nation as they were producing low cost and high tech equipment to cater local and export needs. She expressed these views during her visit to National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation, Haripur where she was given briefing regarding the working of the NRTC. Managing Director NRTC said that major communication and security equipment was being produced indigenously at the NRTC. On the basis of research and development, the NRTC has been able to develop world class products in defence and commercial communication which saved not only a lot of revenue but also added to the exports of Pakistan defence industry, the minister was told. The minister was briefed that communication system using fibre optics, solar solutions, and latest software techniques were upgraded and built at the NRTC. The minister was also briefed about the latest technologies being used for development of RFID number plates and safe city projects. The minister expressed satisfaction over enhancement and re-engineering of all products using research and development.