According to academic records of Higher Education Commission (HEC), 251 Pakistani scholars out of 2,707 have completed Ph.D studies under HEC program in 2018-19 and have been termed successful in finding appropriate job after returning to the home country.

A total of 251 'HEC-funded' PhD scholars completed their degree on government expenses. Amongst them, 119 were already employed and 57 have joined universities or Research and Development organizations.

According to an official source, a total numbers of 1,368 (1,108 Engineering and Technology and 260 Biological and Medical Sciences) professionals were amongst the above 2,707 persons.