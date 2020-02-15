Share:

FAISALABAD-An awareness walk about anti-polio drive was held here on Friday. Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Zamir Hussain led the walk which started from the City Transport terminal and ended at the same point after passing through various roads while a large number of people participated in the walk.

A three-day anti-polio drive in the district will start from February 17 (Monday).

Rs300b projects launched

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here on Friday that various projects worth Rs300 billion had been launched for development of the sector and welfare of farmers under the PM Agriculture Emergency Programme. A national programme worth Rs 2.72 billion is being implemented in the Punjab province for increasing per acre sugarcane production, he said adding that most appropriate weather for cultivating spring sugarcane crop is from Feb 15 to March-end.

He advised farmers to dip the seed in poison mixed liquid, recommended by the Agriculture Department, from 5 to 10 minutes to save it from diseases. He advised farmers to use 100 to 120 mounds seed per acre.