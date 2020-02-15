Armeena Rana Khan announced the news of her marriage on the Valentines Day.

The model took to Instagram to announce that the couple had gotten married in an intimate nikkah ceremony which will be followed by a reception party on a later date.

“Presenting my husband @feslkhan, that’s it guys, we are official. We will have a wedding party at a later stage. Thank you to everyone for understanding and supporting us. Love you all. Mrs. Khan. Happy Valentines Day. Guess who’s getting married? I got the most beautiful gown from the The Wedding Club and I can’t wait to share my dream dress with you guys. This isn’t the dress of course but I was trying different ones on and couldn’t contain my happiness,” she added.

Previously, she had clarified that the two are relatives and childhood sweethearts extremely fond of one another.