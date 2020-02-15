Share:

ROTTERDAM - Pablo Carreno Busta saved two match points on Friday to become the first Spaniard to reach the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament semifinals for 11 years.

Carreno Busta fought hard in a 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(6) victory over Italian wild card Jannik Sinner in two hours and 45 minutes to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Rafael Nadal, who reached the 2009 final (l. to Murray) at the Rotterdam Ahoy. Having had three match points at 5-4 in the deciding set, the World No. 30 found himself down 4/6 in the tie-break, but held his nerve to reach his first ATP Tour semi-final since October 2019 at the Stockholm Open (l. to Krajinovic). He will now challenge Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime or Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia on Saturday.

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov entered the semifinals, as they defeated 2015 champion team of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau. The Indo-Canadian pair registered a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 victory in 74 minutes to enter the last four.

Earlier, second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost 7-5 6-4 to unseeded Slovenian Aljaz Bedene as upsets continued at the event. Tsitsipas earned five break points in the opening set but the Greek failed to convert any and Bedene won 11 points in a row to wrap up the set. Bedene, ranked 52nd in the world, took an early lead in the second, breaking Tsitsipas at 1-1 before serving out to secure only his second win over a top-10 player and set up a quarter-final with Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime.