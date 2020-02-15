Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business gave go ahead to a number of amendments and drafts of new laws in its 21st meeting held on Friday at Civil Secretariat. The meeting chaired by provincial minister for law, parliamentary affairs and social welfare Raja Basharat whereas the Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Chief Secretary Punjab Major (R) Azam Salman, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shaukat Ali, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha and other officers also attended the meeting. The Cabinet Committee allowed to give administrative control of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) from Services & General Administration Department to the Planning and Development Department and to regulate private organizations caring for destitute and neglected children in Punjab. The Committee agreed to amend the Punjab Water Act 2019 to regulate the temporary use of canal water in non-hydel power plants proposed by the Irrigation Department in addition to an amendment in Motor Vehicle Rules 1969 proposed by the Department of Transport to bring the manufacturing and use of loader rickshaws under law. The Committee allowed the Industries Department to introduce the Apprenticeship Act in place of the Apprenticeship Ordinance 1962, after which, apart from industrial enterprises, other commercial and trade entities would also be able to offer apprenticeships with provision of job security to the trainees. This amendment is likely to create millions of new employment opportunities in Punjab, stated by the Secretary Industries, Trade & Investment Department. The House also approved the proposal for the launch of sports leagues in educational institutions being administered by the Punjab Higher Department.