Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal flagged off the 15th Cholistan Rally at Derawar Fort, some 100 kilometres from here Friday.

Chief Minister Punjab’s advisor on tourism Asif Mehmood, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal and Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Fayyaz Ahmad Dev were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal said that the Cholistan Rally is an internationally recognized sports event, which is promoting soft image of Pakistan across the globe. He said that the event has been improving with every passing year.

As many as 58 vehicles of prepared category will compete in the first round of 220 kilometres today (Saturday) while the second round comprising 246 kilometres will be held tomorrow (Sunday). Some 76 vehicles of the stock category are competing in 220 kilometres single round race. Moreover, four female drivers are also participating in the rally, who will take part in a 120 kilometres lengthy round. As many as 25 dirt bikes will also be seen in action in a 15 kilometres event tomorrow (Sunday).