Share:

LAHORE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan shows the growing friendship between the two countries, and the tour would further boost bilateral relations.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement, issued here on Friday.

He appreciated that both the countries were moving side by side in the journey of development and prosperity. Pakistan-Turkey relations have touched new heights in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. The CM said that Pakistan and Turkey have consensus viewpoint on different regional and international issues and hearts of the people also beat in unison, adding that Turkey had sided with Pakistan in every hour of trial.

While welcoming the Turkish president’s address to the joint session of the parliament, the chief minister said that his speech was eloquent. The Turkish president has won hearts of Pakistanis by supporting our stance on the core issue of Kashmir.

The Turkish president highlighted the emotions of 22 crore people of Pakistan, he added. “We are also thankful to the Turkish president over his unwavering support to Pakistan on the issue of FATF [Financial Action Task Force]. The Turkish president has acted as a sincere friend of Pakistan,” he added. The people of both countries are conjoined in the relation of love, brotherhood and affection, he said.

CM orders crackdown

on profiteers

Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Friday directed to launch crackdown against adulteration mafia across the province.

“Action should be launched against the adulteration mafia without any discrimination”, Usman Buzdar directed the concerned officials.

CM Usman Buzdar also directed not to succumb to any pressure during the drive as the mafia was playing with the lives of the people of the province by making adulteration in the edible items.

He said that adulterated food was affecting the growth of children as well as causing different diseases.

“We will go to any extent to provide pure edible items to the people of province,” he vowed.