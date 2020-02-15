Share:

LOWER DIR - Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on anti-corruption

Malik Shafiullah Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled the pledges made with the farmers by giving them 50pc subsidy on wheat, fertiliser and pesticides. He said this while addressing

cheque distribution ceremony held here at Timergara Farm Services Centre organised by KP Agriculture Department on Friday. Shafiullah said the provincial government taking practical steps for resolving the problems of farmers on priority basis. He said purpose behind compensating farmers was to increase wheat’s seed and to