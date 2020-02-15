Share:

RIAZ KHANMARDAN - Two people including an under-trial prisoner involved in murder case and target killer were killed in firing incident in front of Child Protection Court located at local court here on Friday, police and eyewitness said.According to the eyewitness police, the accused identified as Adnan resident of Toru involved in a murder case was being taken back from the court when an assailant started firing on the mentioned convict.

As a result, he died on the spot.The eyewitness said that after committing the crime, the accused threw the pistol on the ground and surrendered, however during that time police started firing on the assailant.

The relatives of the under-trial prisoner Adnan were also present at that time. They strongly condemned the security arrangements of the local courts. The firing incident created havoc among people present at local court located in the premises of Child Protection Court. Later on, District Police

Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sajjad Khan along with police party arrived at the spot. The Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.

Addressing to a news conference, Superintendent Police SP-Operation Mushtaq Ahmed told the reporter that the police were taking back the accused after presenting him before the Additional Session Judge when the assailant started firing at him, which resulted in his death. After that, the target killer