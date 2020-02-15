Share:

The Pakistan Navy has commissioned a 2,300 tonnes Corvette PNS YARMOOK (F-271) OPV built by the Damen Group – a Dutch defence, shipbuilding, and engineering conglomerate.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Constanta Port, Romania, where Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani HI (M) and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff as Chief Guest were present.

The ceremony was also attended by teams from Ministry of Defense Production Rawalpindi, Chief Naval Overseer (Romania) and senior management of Damen Shipyards Group.

Damen signed the contract with the Ministry of Defence Production for two multipurpose OPVs [offshore patrol vessels] for the Pakistan Navy on 30th June, 2017, following a tender process. Damen will deliver the Second vessel PNS Tabuk (Designate) in May this year.

Meanwhile, PNS Yarmook, which Damen constructed at its yard in Galati, is capable of performing a variety of maritime operations and can transport both a helicopter and a UAV [Unmanned aerial vehicle]. The ship can launch two high speed RHIBs [rigid-hulled inflatable boat] of 11.5 meters and 6.5 meters simultaneously and also has the capability to accommodate two TEUs [Twenty-foot equivalent unit] for special mission based operations.

Speaking during the launching ceremony, the chief guest highlighted the importance of the Project for the Pakistan Navy and stated that the vessels will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy’s capability to safeguard its maritime borders.

The chief guest also acknowledged the professional competence of Damen and the prospects of future cooperation in delivering cutting-edge naval technologies to the Pakistan Navy.