WAZIRISTAN - The district administration initiated a crackdown against tampered gauge of petrol pumps and CNG stations here on Friday.Following directions of Deputy Commissioner

Hameedullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner Wana Sub-Division, Amir Nawaz carried out detailed inspections of various petrol pumps after people’s complaints regarding tampering of its gauge inflecting financial

losses to them. Gauge measures of CNG stations were also checked by the district administration on this occasion.The assistant commissioner said wrong measurement of CNG and petrol pumps would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators, he