Share:

HYDERABAD: - The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has taken serious notice of the harassment complaint made by a girl student of the Institute of Art and Design against driver of a private bus Akhtar Pathan.

The university spokesman informed here on Friday that the university’s transport officer Rahmatullah Shar had lodged an FIR at the Jamshoro police station.

Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch and DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Skhaikh also met with the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat in this connection and assured him of their all possible support in order to resolve the matter and provision of protection to all girl students of the varsity.

Sindh University professor completes post-doctoral studies in China:

Associate Professor Department of Zoology University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Riffat Sultana has successfully completed post-doctoral studies at Tea Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Hangzhou China.

According to university spokesman, Dr Riffat Sultana has successfully completed her research on the project, entitled Molecular Basis of Plant-insect Interactions.

In the project, her research areas included field investigation on insect resistance to tea varieties and screening of chemical elicitors and their inducing mechanisms.

Sindh University VC meets newly appointed SBBU VC:

The newly-appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad Professor Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani called on Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat at his office on Thursday.

According to university spokesman, the two counterparts shared a wide range of views on the issues of mutual academic and research interest.

Dr Burfat extended felicitations to Dr Jalbani on his rightful career elevation, anticipating that SBB University would greatly benefit from Dr Jalbani’s expertise, scholarship, experience and insight.

Dr Jalbani, while eulogizing success stories of the University of Sindh under the leadership of its Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, said he would replicate his reform initiatives at SBBU.

Later, Dr Burfat took the guest around university’s prominent points.

HYDERABAD (APP): Children could be prevented from permanent disability by ensuring the elimination of polio virus from the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abrar Ahmed Jaffar while presiding over a meeting held here on Friday to finalise the arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign due to start in district Shaheed Benazirabad from February 17. He said that children up to 5 years of age would be administered drops of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the campaign aimed at ensuring eradication of life-threatening disease.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in the administration of anti-polio drops.

He appealed to the parents to extend cooperation to polio teams visiting door-to-door for polio vaccination.

The DC instructed all assistant commissioners (ACs) to assist the polio teams in their areas and in addition to supporting them, ensure strict supervision of their work.

Jaffar hoped that officials and polio teams would show outstanding performance and would play their role in the elimination of Polio from the district.

Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Moinuddin Sheikh and District Focal Person for Polio said that all arrangements were complete for the five-day anti-polio campaign.

“The target of vaccinating around 3,72,248 children during the campaign has been set,” they said, and added that in this regard 948 teams had been formed, which included 806 mobile, 53 transit, 70 fixed and several other teams.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Information Officer Sher Mohammad Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, Supervisors and officials of the departments of Police, Education, Population, Social Welfare and other related departments.