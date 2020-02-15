Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A disabled person sustained burn injuries here on Friday when he tried to commit suicide by sprinkling kerosene oil on his body in protest against the Sindh government for not providing him government job under the 5 percent quota reserved for the disabled.

Reports say that scores of disabled persons held a demonstration outside the local press club in protest against the Sindh government failure to implement the 5 percent job quota.

Carrying banners and placards in their hands, and led by Imam Bux Lond, Hafiz Ibrahim Marri, Naved Magsi and Noman Masih, they raised slogans against the Sindh government, accusing it of selling their government jobs after receiving heavy bribe.

They said that although they were educated and living like normal human beings, but still they were deprived of their share in the government jobs due to which they were facing financial crisis.

They demanded the Sindh chief minister and other authorities to take immediate notice of their plight, and ensure implementation of the 5 percent job quota.