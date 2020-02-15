Share:

KOHAT - The district administration held an open court at Higher Secondary School Mandori to address masses’ problems at their doorsteps.The open forum, arranged on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Lachi Muhammad Ali Shah, revenue officials and other high officials of the district administration.During the forum, several issues were raised including

class-IV vacant posts, water shortage in secondary school, high fares by transporters and inflated rates of edible items.The assistant commissioner said that solid measures would be taken for addressing grievances

of masses and added that practice of holding of Khuli Kutchery would