ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that the success of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan exceeded Islamabad’s expectations. Speaking at a news conference here along with Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdfous Ashiq Awan, the FM said Turkey had historically supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir but President Erdogan visit went beyond their known policy to support the Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination. “The Turkish President won the heart of Pakistanis by standing with us on Kashmir and FATF (Financial Action Task Force).

He has pledged to convert our friendship into a partnership,” he said. Qureshi said President Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan held vital significance and will produce far-reaching results.

The FM affirmed that Pakistan’s relations with Turkey were stronger than ever and discussions between both countries were being held over economy. He Kashmir was a burning issue at the moment, and Erdogan has remarked that Turkey considered the issue as its own.

Earlier, Qureshi met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the plenary session of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad.