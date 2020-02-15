Share:

Foreign ministers from world powers and regional actors will gather in Munich on Sunday to discuss the implementation of the Libya cease-fire and arms embargo, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

Speaking ahead of a panel at the Munich Security Conference, Maas welcomed the new momentum toward a lasting cease-fire in Libya.

“The UN Security Council decision has endorsed the outcome of the Berlin conference after long and difficult negotiations… Last week, the military committees of the conflict parties had their first direct negotiations on a cease-fire,” Maas said.

“And on Sunday, here in Munich, we will have the first foreign ministers meeting of the Berlin process, in order to discuss the monitoring mechanisms and implementation of the conclusions,” he added.

Foreign ministers from the U.S., Russia, Turkey, Italy, France and other regional actors are expected to take part in the meeting, also referred to as the “Follow-up Committee” on implementing the decisions of the Berlin Conference.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Wednesday mandating a multinational operation to oversee a lasting cease-fire in Libya.

The resolution calls for an immediate cease-fire, an end to the supply of arms to both sides, adherence to a weapons embargo and the withdrawal of mercenaries and forbids interference by any member states in the crisis in Libya.

Some 14 countries supported the decision, but Russia abstained due to the statement on the withdrawal of mercenaries.

The decision also calls on all countries and international actors that attended the Berlin Conference on Libya on Jan. 19 to fulfill their commitments.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.