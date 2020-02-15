Share:

CHINIOT-At least four people were killed and eight others injured in various road accidents in different areas of Chiniot on Friday, police said.

According to details, a man identified as Muhammad Waseem died while his friend was injured in collision between a sugarcane laden tractor trolley and motorcycle at Main Chak Jodh Road, Chiniot.

An over speeding motorcycle got out of control and crashed into a tree in suburbs of Chiniot resultantly motorcyclist Sanaullah died on the spot.

Eight-year-old Sajida was crushed to death by a reckless driven tractor trolley in suburban town of Chiniot.

An over speeding motorcycle rammed into a tractor trolley parked by roadside resultantly motorcyclist Muhammad Hayat died on the spot while a woman was injured.

Meanwhile, six people were injured in separate incidents of motorcycles and vehicles collision in different localities.

The bodies and injured of all incidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas and the police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations have started investigation.