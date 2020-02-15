Share:

LAHORE - Four people lost their lives while two others critically wounded in a building collapse incident reported here on Friday. The building located near Shafiqabad police station was going through a renovation phase. Rescuers said that three of those buried under the debris and pulled dead out of the debris were Khizar Hayat, Abdur Rasheed and Abu Huraira. The third body is yet to be identified, rescuers said, adding the wounded were 23-year-old Nazakat son of Rehmat and 19-year-old Amir son of Khushi. The injured boys have been shifted to Mayo Hospital.