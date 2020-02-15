Share:

SUKKUR - Four persons of the same family were killed while three others were seriously injured as fire that erupted at a garments shop rapidly engulfed the house constructed on top of the shop in Gharibabad late Thursday night.

It is said that the fire, which erupted in the shop due to short-circuiting, intensified in no time and spread to the house situated on top of the shop.

As a result, four members of a family, sleeping in the house, namely Muhammad Jawed, his two sons namely Muhammad Alian and Umar while his nephew Hyder Ali were burnt to death while three persons namely Sohail, Akbar and Zilli Shah received serious injuries.

The bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital while those injured were taken to the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences for their further treatment.

After having received information about the incident, volunteers of the Edhi Foundation and firefighters reached the spot, took part in the rescue work, and extinguished the fire. Later, bodies of the dead were handed over to their relatives after their postmortem at Civil Hospital. They were laid to rest in a graveyard at Nawan Goth after their funeral prayers which were held at Sufaid Masjid at Hussaini Road.

0T0he funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people, including Sukkur Mayor Noman Islam Shaikh and others.

The tragedy plunged the entire area of Gharibabad in a state of mourning.