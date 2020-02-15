Share:

MUMBAI - Roger Federer will make his only appearance on clay this season at Roland Garros, his agent has told a news agency. The Swiss skipped the entire claycourt season in 2017 and 2018 and last year played only two tournaments on the surface before arriving in Paris for the French Open. There was speculation that Federer would include the Madrid and Rome Masters in his truncated schedule for 2020 but his agent, Tony Godsick, said that was not the case. “As his schedule states, he plans on playing just Roland Garros,” Godsick said. The 38-year-old has been cutting down on the number of tournaments he plays over the last few years in a bid to prolong his career.