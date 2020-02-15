Share:

ALGIERS - Visiting Greek Foreign Minister NikolaosDendias said on Thursday that Greece and Algeria agree on a political solution without foreign military interference for the Libyan crisis. Dendias made the remarks in a press statement after a meeting with his Algerian counterpart SabriBoukadoum in the capital Algiers. “The work led by Algeria on settling the Libyan crisis ... aims at reaching a political solution that allows the return to peace and stability in this country and beyond,” he said. Greece and Algeria “highlight the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and all foreign intervention within the framework of the United Nations,” the Greek minister added.