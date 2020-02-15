Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was produced before an accountability court in assets beyond means and money-laundering case on Friday.

According to details, the son of the former Chief Minister Punjab and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was produced before the court, where the judge extended his judicial remand by 14 days. The authorities were directed to bring the PML-N leader before the court on February 28.

The court also asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor about a reference in the case to which he said that it was in the final phase and would soon be filed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means case.

A two-member bench of LHC comprising Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem heard the case.

During the hearing, the Hamza’s counsel told the court that arrest warrants of PML-N leader were issued in April 2019 and he received gifts of worth Rs108 million from 2013 to 2017.

The NAB allegations are baseless and have nothing to do with the gifts he received from his family members, said Hamza’s layer Salman Butt.

He said PML-N leader was kept in custody for 189 days and no reference was filed against him. The investigators had neglected section 18 of NAB Ordinance at the time of launching a probe into money laundering case, he added.

At which, Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi said that the court is not satisfied with assets details of Hamza Shehbaz .