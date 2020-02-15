Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Friday suspended day-to-day affairs of the restored Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) creating miseries for medical professionals.

The ministry and restored PMDC set-up is apparently at loggerheads after the Islamabad High Court restored the PMDC which was replaced by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) after promulgation of presidential ordinance.

Earlier, the ministry requested the district administration for sealing the PMDC/PMC building. However, local authorities refused complying with the directions as the body was restored with court orders.

On Friday, the ministry pasted a public notice on the main entrance of the building saying that all day-to-day affairs of the department regulating medical education have been suspended.

The public notice said “It is informed in public interest that the government of Pakistan is currently taking the necessary measures to provide a legal and administrative authority for regulating Medical Education. As a result of Islamabad High Court Judgment and to secure sensitive records in PM&DC/PMC, the day to day functioning has been suspended for a brief period. Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted.”

A medical professional Dr. Ali Nawaz who reached for verification of his certificate said that it is very disturbing for him that doctors are suffering in this battle of departments. He said that he was applying for job abroad and now the department has been shut down by the government.

“They are playing games with future of highly professional graduates,” he said.

Ali demanded that government should settle the issue at the earliest to end the miseries of the medical graduates who reach for multiple purposes.

Earlier, ministry had stated that after the judgment of court, major administrative affairs were halted but public interest would continue.

Spokesperson Ministry of NHS Sajid Shah was approached for comments and he responded that day-to-day affairs have been suspended for brief period and will resume routine work soon.

Meanwhile, registrar PMDC Brig (Retd) Hafizuddin in his message for doctors community said that PMDC employees again approached court and have filed contempt of court as the building was sealed by the government.

He said that again federal government has been sent notice. He said that all employees of PMDC have not been awarded their salaries since four months and they were disturbed.

He said, however, PMDC employees will follow the law and accept decision of court.

Government had dissolved the PMDC, a regulating body of medical and dental education and replaced it with PMC which was established by issuing a presidential ordinance.

After the promulgation of PMC 2019, around 250 employees of PMDC were sacked and they approached court for restoration of the body.

The ministry had also sealed the PMDC building on October 20 after the promulgation of the presidential ordinance.

The ministry on Thursday requested the district administration to seal the building despite IHC ordered restoring the dissolved PMDC.

The letter issued by the ministry requesting to seal the building of PMC said “the competent authority has directed to seal the premises of Pakistan Medical Commission.

The District Administration Islamabad is, therefore, requested to intervene in the matter and officially seal the building of Pakistan Medical Commission till further orders.”