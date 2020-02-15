Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the government to appoint a focal person to facilitate the parents of Pakistani students stranded in China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah issued these directions while hearing petition seeking evacuation of Pakistani students from China. During the hearing, Federal Secretary Health Dr Allah Baksh Malik and an official of the foreign ministry appeared before the court. Justice Athar said that Pakistani students themselves had reached out to the court for help and students have contacted the IHC via email and have stated that no one is contacting or helping them.

He added that students present in China are experiencing severe mental stress.

He directed the foreign ministry to contact the stranded students and questioned if anything was done to bring the students back to the country.