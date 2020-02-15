Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Monetary Fund (IMF) has shown satisfaction over the economic situation of Pakistan, as performance criteria were met, and structural benchmarks have been completed.

"Considerable progress has been made in the last few months in advancing reforms and continuing with sound economic policies. All end-December performance criteria were met, and structural benchmarks have been completed," the IMF has said in press release after completing talks with Pakistan. Steadfast progress on programme implementation will pave the way for the IMF Executive Board’s consideration of the review.

In implementing the programme, development and social spending have been accelerated. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, led by Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, visited Islamabad during February 3-13, to initiate discussions on the second review of the authorities’ economic reform programme supported under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement.

At the conclusion of the visit, Ramirez Rigo said that the IMF staff team had constructive and productive discussions with the Pakistani authorities and commended them on the considerable progress made during the last few months in advancing reforms and continuing with sound economic policies. The mission and the authorities made significant progress in the discussions on policies and reforms.

“The macroeconomic outlook remains broadly as expected at the time of the first review. Economic activity has stabilized and remains on the path of gradual recovery. The current account deficit has declined, helped by the real exchange rate that is now broadly in line with fundamentals, while international reserves continue to rebuild at a pace considerably faster than anticipated. Inflation should start to see a declining trend as the pass-through of exchange rate depreciation has been absorbed and supply-side constraints appear to be temporary. Fiscal performance in the first half of the fiscal year remained strong, with the general government registering a primary surplus of 0.7 percent of GDP on the back of strong domestic tax revenue growth.

Development and social spending have been accelerated.”

Spokesperson of the ministry of finance Omar Hamid Khan said that talks between Pakistan and IMF completed successfully. “The talks were concluded with complete understanding on all issues and progress in all areas was noted. The IMF Board in all likelihood will approve the recommendations of the review team,” Khan said on his social media account.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan had so far received $1.44 billion from IMF in two tranches. The IMF in July 2019 had approved a 39-month extended arrangement under EFF for Pakistan for an amount of about $6 billion.

