LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Mother and Child health was the foremost priority of the government.

Speaking at the 2nd International Pediatric Urology Conference organized by the Association of Pediatric Surgeons of Pakistan Children Hospital on Friday, she said that five new mother and children hospitals were being set up to reduce child mortality.

Present at the occasion were Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Dean Children Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq, MD Children Hospital Dr Mohammad Salim, Prof Ghulam Mujtaba, Prof Imran Mushtaq from the UK, Prof Mumtaz Ahmed, Prof Mehmud Shaukat, Dr Chao, Dr Peter, faculty members, renowned medical professionals and surgeons from across the country.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that a lot of mothers lose their lives due to birth related complications.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to provide best possible heath facilities to the people of Pakistan.

The PM will himself distribute Sehat Insaf Cards in Lahore on Saturday (today). One family can get health coverage of Rs 720,000 annually.

We have added 30,000 new human resource in the health department. It is for the first time that male nurses have been hired in the department.

We are providing professional training courses for doctors to ensure international standards treatment facilities to the patients”, she said.

“By setting up a Child Health University, we will save children from diseases. We have selected low performing districts for establishment of five mother and child hospitals.

The sitting together of professors of all specialties for planning on child health interventions is a very promising development”, she said.