LAHORE - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed, on Friday for the provision of interest-free loans for the construction of homes under Naya Pakistan Housing project.

The MoU was signed between Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency and Akhuwat. It was signed by DG PHTPA Nadeem Sawar and Akhuwat Chief Dr Amjad Saqib. The signing ceremony was attended by Punjab’s Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Secretary Housing Nadeem Mehboob.

Expressing his pleasure over the signing of the MoU for provision of interest free loans for construction of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing project, the minister said loan of Rs. 0.5 would be provided to the owners of three marala plot holders for construction.