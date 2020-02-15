ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkey on Friday agreed to “further intensify and expand” security and defence cooperation.
A joint statement issued here after
Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan’s two-day official visit to Pakistan and his meetings with the top leadership, said the two sides agreed to “further intensify
and expand cooperation in the defence and security spheres, including
by sourcing their defence purchases from each other to the extent possible, and prioritising joint research, development and production ventures.”It added that the two sides will “work for global disarmament, non-proliferation objectives, safeguarding
and strengthening international
as well as regional security
and promoting strategic stability, including in each other’s respective regions.” Pakistan and Turkey vowed to “enhance cooperation between the law enforcement institutions, departments and agencies of both countries through, inter alia, training
activities and sharing of best practices, information, experiences
and expertise.” They pledged to cooperate through relevant counter-terrorism
institutions to develop methods
and avenues of cooperation in keeping with the evolving nature
of the threat, including in the areas of cyber-terrorism and cyber-
crime.They reaffirmed the time-tested
and unparalleled relations between
the people and the governments
of the two countries that are embedded in a common historical, religious and cultural heritage. They recalled the historic bonds between the people of the two regions,
manifested through the legendary
support provided by the Muslims of South Asia to their Turkish brethren in early 20th century as well as the resolute support provided by Turkey to the people of Pakistan in the face of all challenges.They emphasised that the fraternal
relations between Pakistan and Turkey are a sacred trust, that must be protected, nurtured and transmitted onwards to successive generations as common heritage. They reiterated their resolve to transform this fraternal relationship
into an ever-expanding, mutually
beneficial, strategic partnership.
They underlined the importance and centrality of Turkey-Pakistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism in expanding
Turkey-Pakistan bilateral relations.
The two sides welcomed the finalisation
of the landmark Pakistan-
Turkey Declaration of Strategic
Economic Framework and Action Plan.They reiterated their common resolve to fight the scourge of terrorism
in all its forms and manifestations;
underscoring the need for addressing the root causes of terrorism,
including by resolving prolonged
conflicts and ending situations
of foreign occupation.They reaffirmed that terrorism cannot and should not be associated
with any religion, nationality
or civilisation; and calling for extending the scope of the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime to individuals
and entities currently outside its ambit. They expressed deep concern at the rising tide of Islamophobia, and condemned in the strongest terms the recent terrorist and racist
attacks against Muslims across the globe.They recalled all the previous Joint Declarations signed between the two sides under the framework
of Pakistan-Turkey High-Level
Strategic Cooperation Council and the decisions made therein.Having endorsed the outcomes of the meetings of the respective
Working Groups of the Pakistan-
Turkey HLSCC held on February
13, they expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved therein. They pledged that the HLSCC shall continue to be the main political
forum that guides bilateral relations in all fields with an effective
and expeditious follow-up on its decisions.“The two sides will review, update
and amend, as appropriate, the agreements, protocols and MOUs signed under the umbrella of the HLSCC, in order to streamline
their implementation,” the statement added. It said, “The ongoing consultations
between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries
shall be further intensified and their scope broadened to new areas.”On terrorism, both countries will continue to cooperate in the fight against this scourge, including through the exchange of best practices
and experiences in the area of law enforcement, legislation, capacity
building and strengthening of the respective regimes.The two sides reiterated their resolve
to fight against the Fetullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation. In this regard, Turkey noted with appreciation
the measures taken by Pakistan against FETO in line with its domestic law, through inter alia designation of FETO as a terrorist organisation, and handing over of all linked schools to the Turkish Maarif Foundation.On Islamophobia, the two countries
agreed to work closely to combat
Islamophobia, hate speech, efforts
to link terrorism with Islam, and other manifestations of intolerance
towards Muslims, including stereotyping of Muslims. On regional and international issues, the two sides rejected the unilateral actions by India on August
5, 2019, as well as the further deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the region
as a result of these actions. Both sides noted with concern the trend towards exceptionalism and sidelining of non-proliferation objectives.Turkey appreciated Pakistan’s strong commitment to non-proliferation
and its adherence to the Nuclear Suppliers Group’s Guidelines.
It recognised that as a country
with an extensive experience in this area, Pakistan’s membership
of the NSG will contribute to the global non-proliferation objectives.
The two countries agreed to cooperate
and coordinate at regional and international forums, particularly
the United Nations, the Organisation
of Islamic Cooperation, the Economic Cooperation Organisation
and the D-8 Organisation, through, inter alia, mutual support for joint initiatives, policies and candidacies. Both the countries agreed to enhance
cooperation in human capacity
building, especially in the fields of human safety, management
of the distribution systems and senior management training modules. Both sides discussed the proposed
credit line facility of $350 million for implementation of eligible
projects in Pakistan. The two countries agreed to finalise
the ongoing negotiations on Memorandum of Understanding between Ministry of Federal education
and Professional Training and Turkish Maarif Foundation in the second quarter of 2020. They agreed to start negotiations in the second quarter of 2020 and finalise as soon as possible the Cooperation
Agreement in the field of Education between Turkey and Pakistan. The Joint Working Groups of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council shall continue their work to develop specific programmes and projects, the two countries agreed. “The Joint Working Groups, will meet before the meetings of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council at least two times in Ankara,
in Islamabad, or through video conference. The next meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation