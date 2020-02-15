PESHAWAR - Japanese Ambassador Kuninori
Matsuda called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
House Islamabad, in which detailed deliberations were held on areas of mutual interests
and developmental projects
in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The meeting also agreed over mutual cooperation between government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
and Japanese government.
The chief minister said that with the assistance of the Japanese
International Cooperation Agency (JICA), road infrastructure
in the newly merged districts
will be improved, which would enhance commercial activities
and would also provide better travelling facilities to the people of merged tribal districts. He stated that 700km roads and bridges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be rehabilitated with an estimated
cost of Rs28 billion with the support and assistance of JICA, while roads, bridges and other infrastructure in rural areas
will also be improved. He added that strengthening of road infrastructure would help promote tourism and trade activities
in the province.Mahmood Khan further said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, through planning commission of Pakistan, has forwarded
the concept paper regarding
improvement and rehabilitation
of damaged rural roads and bridges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
to JICA and embassy of Japan. He stated that the selection
of roads has been done on merit basis including roads leading to basic public facilities and those that were damaged by natural disasters.The chief minister reiterated that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is taking efforts for improving accessibility to social services and enhancing community
activities. In this regard, the prime minister also launched the Kamyab Jawan Programme for the uplifting socioeconomic position of the country.He said that opening of Torkham border 24/7 hours and improvement of infrastructure
has increased trade and business activities in the province.
He maintained that the incumbent provincial government
is also taking steps for the improvement of trade activities
with the Central Asian Countries, which would further
strengthen economy of the province.The chief minister said that rehabilitation
of road infrastructure
would further boost tourism,
trade and exploration of mines and minerals in the province.
Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
is especially focused on promotion of national and international
tourism in the province,
which would increase provincial
revenue significantly, he remarked.He also expressed gratitude to the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japanese government for their assistance and cooperation in developmental projects for Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa and hoped that both the governments would further enhance coordination
and bilateral cooperation in this regard.On the occasion, the Japanese Ambassador Mr. Kuninori Matsuda
expressed satisfaction over the improved law and order situation
in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and praised the government for promoting tourism and trade activities in the province. He indicated
that President of JICA is expected to visit Pakistan and would also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan. Provincial Minister Elementary
& Secondary Education Akbar Ayub, Secretary C&W and others