Rawalpindi-Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agricultural University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan and MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan organised an exhibition of Japanese Calendars 2020, here on Friday.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda inaugurated the three-day exhibition together with the Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR Dr. Qamar Zaman and other distinguished guests.

Japanese Calendars Exhibition is an annual feature of the cultural activities organised by the embassy and is very popular among the people of Pakistan. This year, around 90 calendars have been put on display in the exhibition with the cooperation of Japan Calendars Association and various Japanese companies.

The calendars exhibited on Friday showcase a vibrant depiction of the Japanese heritage and cultural identity by reflecting images from traditional and contemporary arts, from sports, automobiles, nature, heritage and architecture to Japanese Kimono and Ikebana.

Most of the calendars being displayed are produced by private Japanese companies, and most of them are printed on recycled paper which is a fine example of Japan’s efforts to be eco-friendly. Ambassador Matsuda, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony said that a variety of Japanese calendars have been put on display in this exhibition which represent the beauty as well as the true life image of Japan.

“The purpose for holding this calendars exhibition is to introduce various facets of Japan to the people of Pakistan. Cultural interactions play a pivotal role to foster people-to-people contacts and today’s exhibition is one such effort,” said the ambassador. He further added that today’s exhibition not only gives a picture of the socio-cultural development of Japan, but also exhibits the aesthetic features by Japanese calendar artists. “Through calendars, the visitors can imagine Japan so near to their eyes even if it is far way,” he said.

Pakistan has great potential in agricultural sector , he said adding that Pakistan and Japan have immense opportunities to expand bilateral trade and economic ties.

He also informed that both countries are looking to cooperate in agriculture-based industry and value addition as Japan has already announced a grant aid to enhance productivity in agricultural fields.