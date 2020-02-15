Share:

Brilliant batting by Ravi Bopara helped Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) thump Lahore Qalandars by four wickets in a 20-over match played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

In the first match of Lahore tour, Bopara emerged as hero of the day from MCC as he played a swashbuckling knock of 42 runs off 37 balls, studded with two fours and a six, as MCC chased down a 136-run target with four balls spare. Bopara was ably assisted by by Samit Patel, who made 31 runs from 25 balls and struck two sixes and a four.

Although the visitors couldn’t start their run-chase in a great style and lost two wickets at the total of 13 runs but then their captain Kumar Sangakkara came to bat at number three and played an impressive knock of 27-ball 25 runs, included three fours, to steer his side to a comfortable 5-wicket triumph. Ross Whiteley and Michael Leask were the other MCC batsmen, who both contributed with 10 runs each. Mohammad Faizan was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars as he claimed two wickets for 18 in 2.2 overs while Usman Khan Shinwari, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain and Raja Farzan Khan took one wicket each.

Earlier, opener Fakhar Zaman and Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar slammed 45 and unbeaten 40 runs respectively as MCC elected to field after winning the toss and scored 135 runs for the loss of five wickets in allotted 20 overs. Fakhar smashed five fours and a six in his 36-ball stay at the crease, while Sohail’s 28-ball stay saw him hit two sixes and a four.

Besides Fakhar and Sohail Akhtar, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt could contribute 29-ball 28 runs, studded with five boundaries while Raja Farzan remained unbeaten at 10 runs, which he gathered after playing precious 27 balls. Mohammad Faizan (2), Mohammad Hafeez (0) and wicketkeeper batsman Jahid Ali (2) couldn’t cross the double figures.

MCC’s Roelof van der Merwe claimed two wickets for 17 runs while Fred Klaassen and Michael Leask got one wicket apiece. For his match-winning knock, Ravi Bopara was declared man-of-the-match. MCC will now play against Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-over match at Aitchison College tomorrow on (Sunday).

Scorecard

LAHORE QALANDARS INNINGS:

Salman Butt run out Merwe 28

Fakhar Zaman c Patel b Klaassen 45

Mohammad Faizan b Merwe 2

Mohammad Hafeez c Sangakkara b Leask 0

Jahid Ali c Burgess b Merwe 2

Sohail Akhtar not out 40

Raja Farzan Khan not out 10

EXTRAS: (w8) 8

TOTAL: (5 wickets, 20 overs) 135

FOW: 1-42, 2-53, 3-58, 4-61, 5-91.

BOWLING: Dalby 4-0-33-0; Klaassen 4-0-23-1; Sharif 3-0-25-0; Rhodes 1-0-8-0; Merwe 4-0-0-17-2; Leask 3-0-25-1; Patel 1-0-4-0.

MCC INNINGS:

Will Rhodes c Sohail b Maaz 3

Michael Leask c Jahid b Usman 10

Kumar Sangakkara c Sohail b Dilbar 25

Ravi Bopara c Sohail b M Faizan 42

Samit Patel c Dilbar b Farzan 31

Ross Whiteley not out 10

Michael Burgess b M Faizan 5

Roelof van der Merwe not out 1

EXTRAS: (lb1, w7, nb1) 9

TOTAL: (6 wkts, 19.2 overs) 136

FOW: 1-13; 2-13; 3-49; 4-109; 5-121; 6-134.

BOWLING: Usman4-0-16-1; Maaz 4-0-23-1; Ali 3-0-21-0; Hafeez 2-0-13-0; Dilbar 1-0-11-1; Farzan 3-0-33-1; Faizan 2-0-18-2.

TOSS: Marylebone Cricket Club

UMPIRES: Shozab Raza, Rashid Riaz

MATCH REFEREE: Ali Naqvi