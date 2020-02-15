Share:

KARACHI - The city administration has sought the support of three private companies to start online home delivery service. Under the service, the consumers would be supplied vegetables and fruits at rates fixed by the market committee.

Karachi commissioner has already given permission to these companies to start their services. A meeting, held here on Friday with Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani in the chair, reviewed the arrangements made for the service.

The meeting was attended among others by Additional Commissioner Karachi-I Asad Ali Khan, deputy commissioners (DCs) of district east and district south, senior officials of the market committee and Bureau of Supply besides representatives of the private companies. Representatives of the companies gave a detailed presentation to the commissioner on the occasion who asked the suppliers to charge the consumers as per the rates fixed by the government. He also asked them to ensure the quality of food items was not compromised.

The commissioner directed the Market Committee and the DCs to extend all possible support to the companies as it would help the city administration make the price control effective.

The meeting decided that the Market Committee would ensure that the service providers were able to get vegetables and fruits on auction rates, while the district administration would provide all possible support in making the arrangements required for the purpose.

The meeting was briefed that the M/s DK Mart had made arrangements to start services from the 21st of this month under which residents of the District East will be benefited, while M/s Asia Telco will be starting its services from the end of the month. Asia Telco would provide services to the residents of the District South.