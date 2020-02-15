Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the court has not dislodged the provincial government from the ownership of Ishaq Dar’s residence.

Talking to the media outside Ishaq Dar’s residence on Friday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had always honoured the court decisions.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had dedicated Ishaq Dar’s residence to the destitute segment of society instead of establishing a government office there.

He said that on the removal of the stay order, the residence would again be converted into a shelter home under the law. Chohan said that Ishaq Dar committed corruption of Rs 130 billion and played the role of front man for the Sharif family.

The court gave the stay order for the time being as a result of which shelter home had been shifted to the nearby park. He said that Shehbaz Sharif was criticising the Punjab government because of services of Ishaq Dar for the Sharif family. He stated that Asif Ali Zardari, Mualana Fazl-ur-Rehman and the Sharif brothers had been disturbed as the provincial government had established shelter homes for the poor.

The Sharif brothers were seeing conversion of Jati Umra into shelter homes in future, the minister added. Similarly, Zardari was also worried for his Zardari house in Islamabad. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were being criticised for their affection towards the poor.

The minister said that wife of Ishaq Dar lied to the nation that she was the owner of the property. He said that there was a conspiracy hatched by the opposition for creating flour and sugar crises in the country.

He said that 80 per cent wheat had been stolen from the godowns of Sindh, which resulted in atta crisis there. Only 12 per cent sugar mills were owned by the PTI members while 72 per cent were owned by the opposition leaders, he added.