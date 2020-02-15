Share:

PESHAWAR - Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Information Technology Kamran

Bangash and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz inaugurated anti-polio drive on Friday in separate activities, reiterating strong will of the government

for polio eradication and wiping out the menace that continues

to hit children of the region. Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said polio eradication is top priority of the government and urged parliamentarians

to play active role in refusal

convergence in their respective constituencies.Jhagra said that civil society especially

media has an important

role in shaping public opinion and urged media to sensitise people

about significance of immunisation.

The minister said that it was unfortunate that Pakistan is among the last two endemic countries

where polio virus is paralysing

children whereas the world has eradicated the disease.Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Chief Secretary Dr Kazim

Niaz in a separate activity here Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar

launched February round of National Immunisation Drive (NID) against polio by administering

vaccine to the children. The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

reassured that polio eradication remains the top priority,

saying that the provincial government

will not rest till it wipes out the menace and protect every child from the incurable disease.Dr Kazim said that the provincial

government was taking every possible measure including strict security arrangements to ensure safety of the frontline workers and smooth campaign in the province.“Society as a whole and especially

the doctors have a key role in sensitisation of people about importance

of vaccination and unless owned by the community the target

of polio eradication will not be achieved,” he maintained.He requested parents and caregivers

to cooperate with the teams and vaccinate their children under five years of age in every round of campaign

against the crippling disease. Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit, while sharing his thoughts on the moment,

revealed that a three-day anti-

polio drive will be kicked off from Monday (Feb 17) in all districts of the province including camps set up for Afghan Refugees and Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs).The EOC Coordinator appealed to parents to pay no heed to anti-

polio propaganda and immunise their children against polio by allowing

the teams to administer two drops of polio vaccine to their children and protect them from lifelong paralysis.According to the EOC data, more than 6.752 million children under five years of age will be vaccinated in the national drive against polio for which 23,309 teams of trained health workers have been constituted

out of which 20,159 are mobile