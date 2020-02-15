PESHAWAR - Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Information Technology Kamran
Bangash and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz inaugurated anti-polio drive on Friday in separate activities, reiterating strong will of the government
for polio eradication and wiping out the menace that continues
to hit children of the region. Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said polio eradication is top priority of the government and urged parliamentarians
to play active role in refusal
convergence in their respective constituencies.Jhagra said that civil society especially
media has an important
role in shaping public opinion and urged media to sensitise people
about significance of immunisation.
The minister said that it was unfortunate that Pakistan is among the last two endemic countries
where polio virus is paralysing
children whereas the world has eradicated the disease.Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Chief Secretary Dr Kazim
Niaz in a separate activity here Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar
launched February round of National Immunisation Drive (NID) against polio by administering
vaccine to the children. The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
reassured that polio eradication remains the top priority,
saying that the provincial government
will not rest till it wipes out the menace and protect every child from the incurable disease.Dr Kazim said that the provincial
government was taking every possible measure including strict security arrangements to ensure safety of the frontline workers and smooth campaign in the province.“Society as a whole and especially
the doctors have a key role in sensitisation of people about importance
of vaccination and unless owned by the community the target
of polio eradication will not be achieved,” he maintained.He requested parents and caregivers
to cooperate with the teams and vaccinate their children under five years of age in every round of campaign
against the crippling disease. Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit, while sharing his thoughts on the moment,
revealed that a three-day anti-
polio drive will be kicked off from Monday (Feb 17) in all districts of the province including camps set up for Afghan Refugees and Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs).The EOC Coordinator appealed to parents to pay no heed to anti-
polio propaganda and immunise their children against polio by allowing
the teams to administer two drops of polio vaccine to their children and protect them from lifelong paralysis.According to the EOC data, more than 6.752 million children under five years of age will be vaccinated in the national drive against polio for which 23,309 teams of trained health workers have been constituted
out of which 20,159 are mobile