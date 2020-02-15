Share:

LAHORE - Following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday launched a province-wide grand operation to control the adulteration and forgery in the food industry.

During the operation, PFA sealed 12 food businesses including a famous sweets shop in Lahore on account of adulteration and poor cleanliness arrangements.

In a bid to ensure the safety of food from production to consumption, PFA Director General Irfan Memon led the operation in the provincial metropolis.

The DG PFA sealed the production unit of Fazal Sweets & Bakers on Kacha Jail Road due to using substandard cream, cheese, prohibited loose colours and dirty oil. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates. He said that rusty vessels were also being used in the preparation of bakery items and sweets.

In Samanabad, Kashmir Bakery Bread and New Kashmir Bakers were fined over non-compliance of instructions. The DG further said the PFA imposed fine on Saleem Phayonia Walay located at Joy Shah and Gullu Sweets on Samsani Road.

He said that substandard food ingredients in the manufacturing of any edible items caused health issues for consumers.

He appealed citizens to inform PFA in case of witness of unhygienic food in their surroundings.