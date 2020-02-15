Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency on Friday arrested 23 Indian fishermen for illegally fishing in territorial waters of the country and seized four boats near Sir Creek.

Commander Farooq, mission in-charge of the exercise, addressing a press conference this morning, said 23 crew members of the vessels, apparently fishermen, were also arrested during the exercise.

“We cannot overrule possible involvement of these boats in false flag operations,” said Commander Farooq, reiterating that it could have been risk for national security. Commander Farooq said two fast response boats of PMSA were used in the clandestine operation to intercept the boats, manned by crew that apparently were fishermen.

These men were said to have adopted evasive manoeuvre to avert getting apprehended. As for the mission itself, he said it was based on information about presence of Indian boats operating near Pakistan-India borders with all chances of their entering into Pakistan s water territory.