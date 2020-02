Share:

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqi said on Saturday that Pakistan has established a hotline to establish direct contact with the stranded Pakistani students and community members in China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan.

Islamabad High Court heard a petition filed by the parents of the Pakistani students stuck in China.

The High court had instructed the government officials to provide deal with the matter swiftly by also contacting the family members of the stranded people.