Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan has enormous potential to excel in the field of information technology, said Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar.

Speaking at launching of Bin Rasheed Technologies at the LCCI on Friday, he said that trained human resource could be utilized for developing software suitable to meeting the demand of local businesses. Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Director Punjab Information Technology Board Suleman Amin, Chief Executive Officer of Bin Rasheed Group Moazzam Rasheed, LCCI Executive Committee members Aqib Asif, Fiaz Haider and experts from engineering and technology sectors were also present. Bin Rasheed Group has decades long experience in colour/chemical manufacturing and event management. The Group has entered into information technology business to provide smart solutions to the problems of public sector and private firms, local industry including small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Ali Hussam Asghar said that at present various IT companies were providing services to the world’s renowned entities.

“Despite that, IT sector contributes hardly 0.2% in the global IT trade of around $ 500 billion. It does not match the potential of this important sector”, he said.

He said that exports could not grow until and unless unattended areas like software export were not targeted. Stagnant exports of a country which has plenty of raw materials, large number of youths and atomic power, should be a matter of concern.

Ali Hussam Asghar said that there was no dearth of talent but the real challenge was its utilization for progress and development of the country. He said that Arfa Karim Randhawa, Mohid Iqbal, Hamza Shahzad, Haris Khan, Haroon Tariq, Babar Iqbal and Ayan Qureshi were some of the youngest IT experts who raised the national flag at global level. He said that youth of Pakistan could give rich dividend to the nation.