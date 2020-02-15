Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Like other parts of the country, the birth anniversary of Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, Hazrat Pir Sahab Pagara, was celebrated here at Raja House on Friday under the auspices of Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) PML-F. Scores of workers and office-bearers of the party gathered at Raja House where party’s district president Mubarak Maher along with Allah Bachayo Rajar, Major (r) Mirza Masroor Baig, Mufti Muhammad Ayub Sikandar, Naqqash Marri, Sarmad Narejo, Nazar Maher, Ajaz Pahor, Shamsuddin Panhwer and others cut the cake. Later, the participants prayed for the long life of Hazrat Pir Sahab Pagara.