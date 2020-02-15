Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested four members of an inter-provincial dacoits gang after a brief encounter here on Friday, informed police spokesman.

Two dacoits sustained bullet injuries with firing of their accomplices and one of them had died in the hospital, he said. He said police have also recovered three motorcycles and four pistols from the possession of the dacoits. He added the dacoits were arrested in a joint action by Waris Khan and Saddar Bairooni police in two different parts of the city. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of divisional SPs Rai Mazar, Zia Uddin and SHOs SI Ghazanfar Abbas and SI Nadim Zafar besides announcing commendatory certificates for the police party.

According to him, a team of Police Station Waris Khan, led by SHO SI Ghazanfar Abbas, raided at Sarfraz Road to arrest a gang of seven dacoits last night. Seeing police party, the dacoits opened firing on them, he said adding that two dacoits got injured with firing of their own accomplices and were held by police. Police also seized a motorcycle and two pistols from the possession of dacoits. Both the injured were moved to hospital where they have been identified as Walayat Shah and Noor Khan, he said. He said Walayat Shah died later on in the hospital due to excessive bleeding.

He informed the other four dacoits fled from the scene and moved towards Katcheri and later on Adiala Road. The police control centre alerted a police patrolling party of PS Saddar Bairooni to intercept the fleeing dacoits, he said. Acting over information, a police party, led by ASIs Sohail and Asif, intercepted the dacoits near Shahpur on Adiala Road. The dacoits also fired at police, he said. Two of the dacoits fell from motorcycle during clash with police and were held, he said. The detained dacoits were arrested and shifted to PS Saddar Bairooni where they have been identified as Naheem alias Sikandar and Anwar Zeb, he said. Saddar Bairooni police also seized two motorcycles and two pistols from the possession of dacoits, the spokesman said.

Talking to The Nation, SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar confirmed the development. He said police held four dacoits after encounter and seized motorcycles and pistols from them.

He said a dacoit died in the hospital. He said the dacoits were involved in more than 50 dacoities on Murree Road, Adiala Road and in Chakri. He said one of the detained dacoit visited Afghanistan for training. “We are probing the case through different angles and will arrest the fleeing dacoits soon,” he said.

SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Nadim Zafar, when contacted, said his team did a bravo act by arresting two dacoits after armed clash near Shahpur. He said police under the supervision of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas are committed to eradicate the crime from city.

Meanwhile, RA Bazaar police found an infant who was allegedly kidnapped from parking lot of a government run hospital, according to SP Potohor Division Syed Ali. He said the police reunited the missing infant with mother in presence of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas.