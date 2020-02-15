Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) provincial lawmaker Shahnaz Ansari was killed in a clash between the two groups over a land dispute in Sindh’s Naushahro Feroze city on Saturday. On receiving the news, PPP’s elected representatives and workers gathered outside the hospital.

According to police, she was allegedly gunned down by her nephew, Waqar Khokhar, in Ali Murad Khokhar village where she went to attend the Chehlum of her brother-in-law, Dr Zahid Khokhar.

After sustaining three fatal gunshots, she was rushed to the Peoples Medical University Hospital in Nawabshah but succumbed to her injuries.

Ansari has been elected MPA twice on reserved seats for women from Naushahro Feroze city, her hometown.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and condemned the killing of MPA and directed authourities to take quick action in arresting the culprit.