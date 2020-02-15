Share:

LAHORE - The Professor Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial Cricket League by Premier Super League will commence start here today (Saturday). Professor Mukhtar Ahmad Butt (Late) was the honorary professor of the Government College Lahore, Head of Zoology Department, Chairman Sports Board and the Presidency Cricket Club. During his tenure, he was actively engaged in promoting sports to attract the younger generation to positive and healing activities. He had honour train the likes of Ramiz Raja, Saleem Malik, Manzoor Elahi, Raja Asad, Azhar Jamil, Azhar Saeed, Khawaja Nadeem and other renowned cricketers. Every year, this event is conducted to pay tribute to the late professor. Chief organizer Fahim Mukhtar Butt said: “This year’s event will be featured by Descon, Jazz, Netsol, Ibex Digital, Cymatics Technology, ICT, Akbar S Engineering and other corporate teams,” Fahim said.