LAHORE - The five-day national polio immunization drive is set to begin on coming Monday, Punjab Polio programme incharge Sundas Irshad said on Friday. “The government makes sure that polio virus circulation is interrupted during the first national immunization drive of the current year and the virus is eliminated”, she said. “Polio cases and virus circulation in all major cities of Punjab indicated children are at risk from the crippling virus. We will not relax until polio is eradicated”, she said. Punjab has constituted over 48,000 teams who will go door-to- door and will be deployed at major crossing and fixed points to vaccinate over 19.93 million under-five children all over the province, she said, adding, a 24-hour 1166 helpline has been established to receive complaints.